Kavitha Bail Granted: What Are The Conditions?

After spending over 5 months in Tihar jail, BRS’s K Kavitha finally found relief today as the Supreme Court granted her bail in the Delhi Liquor case.

The Apex court granted conditional bail to Kavitha a short while back and she is likely to be released from the jail premises by 5 PM today if the formalities are completed on time.

Coming to the conditions of the bail order, Kavitha must submit her passport to the magistrate immediately and she is not allowed to leave the country. If Kavitha wishes to fly out of India, then she musk seek permission from the court beforehand.

She is also required to cooperate with the CBI and ED investigation without fail.

Along with that, Kavitha is supposed to submit two surety bonds amounting to Rs 10 lakh before securing the bail order. She is not allowed to influence the witnesses in the case in any way whatsoever.

BRS cadres are celebrating Kavitha’s bail now and understandably so considering that she had to spend more time in jail than many had anticipated. The wait for her release has been a gruesome for the BRS troopers.

