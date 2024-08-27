AV Ranganath Breaks Silence On Nag’s N-Convention

AV Ranganath, the man of the moment who heads HYDRA, broke his silence regarding the demolition of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N-Convention in Madhapur. However, soon after the demolition, Nagarjuna took to his X profile and revealed his side of the story: the construction was not illegal, and he owns a patta land. Now, Ranganath clarified the same in a recent interview.

AV Ranganath confirmed that there was no permission to build N-Convention. “N-Convention was indeed built on a patta land, but patta lands are meant only for agriculture and not for constructing buildings,” clarified Ranganath.

The HYDRA head also said, “N-Convention does not have any permission, and the entire structure was within the FTL zone. The GHMC issued a preliminary notice to them in 2014 itself. However, the owners of N-Convention filed a petition in the High Court against this notification. The court passed a verdict that the land should be surveyed in the owners’ presence. After the survey, the GHMC officials issued a second notification confirming the construction was illegal.”

“The owners of N-Convention wanted to regularize their building under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS). However, they have failed to obtain permission for the past ten years,” clarified Ranganath.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯