Owaisi Or Malla Reddy – Rules won’t change, says HYDRA

With the demolition of the N-Convention in Madhapur, the HYDRA is trending across the Telugu states and in the media. The department’s chief, AV Ranganath, is addressing several concerns regarding the demolition of the illegal constructions that are built by encroaching lakes. Meanwhile, he also spoke about the demolition of educational institutions that are built illegally.

Ranganath’s comments come as a clarity amidst the complaints of several people, and politicians against the Fathima Ovaisi college in Bandlaguda, which is owned by Chandryangutta MLA Akbaruddin Ovaisi. Already, Ovaisi commented saying he is ready to take bullets but not willing to sacrifice the educational institution as it provides free education to many.

Amidst this row, Ranganath mentioned that the rules would be strictly implemented without undergoing any political affiliations. However, they are being considerate with respect to acting on the educational institutions that are constructed illegally.

“We will be issuing the notices first. We are in the middle of the academic year, and if we demolish the structure, it will affect the students. Hence, we will issue the notices and the concerned people must shift the students elsewhere and demolish the structure. If that does not happen, we will initiate action,” said AV Ranganath, adding, “Be it Ovaisi or Mallareddy, we will implement the same rule to everyone.”

