YS Jagan Acquires Permission To Travel To UK

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in the CBI special court, seeking permission to visit UK for three weeks. The travel is scheduled on September 3rdand the court has granted the permission.

YS Jagan is the prime accused in the alleged ‘quid-pro-quo investments’ cases, and he has been facing the trial in at least 11 cases where his name was added to the charge sheet. He is named as the prime accused in all alleged quid pro quo deals. These are the cases related to investments made by various companies in Jagan’s firms as quid pro quo for various favors bestowed on them during the tenure of his father, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently on bail in these cases, and when he was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he sought permission to not attend the court trials, citing official administrative reasons and his responsibilities as a chief minister.

Now that he lost the opposition status, the legal battle is getting tighten up. For this upcoming trip to UK, Jagan had submitted the details of his itinerary, before acquiring the permission.

