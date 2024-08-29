Alipiri Blast, Smuggler, YCP’s Gangireddy Joining BJP?

YSR Congress outfit attained a lot of bad will amongst the public for nurturing and harboring red sandalwood smugglers and land grabbers. One such problematic leader is Kollam Gangireddy who is an accused in the 2003 Alipiri Bomb Blast and also several red sandalwood smuggling cases.

Gangireddy who had been with Jagan’s YCP for the last five years is now in search of a safe harbor, say media reports. Apparently, he is bound to join BJP very soon as he arrived in Vijayawada last night and is preparing to meet AP BJP chief Purandeshwari.

The series of events is such that AP Police knocked on Gangireddy’s doors on Monday and interrogated him about a land grab issue. Madanapalle SP Vidyasagar Naidu interrogated Gangi Reddy on Monday night regarding a land dispute involving a cinema theater and let him out on Tuesday. Reportedly, he was cautioned of serious consequences if he repeated such actions.

A day later, on Wednesday, Gangireddy arrived in Vijayawada and he is bound to join BJP in a short while. This is bringing doubts so as to if he is seeing BJP as a safe harbor to get away from these cases.

Notably, the earlier TDP government jailed him in 2015 over multiple land grab, smuggling, and other accusations against him. But he was immediately let out on bail after YCP came to power in 2019. Now, he is on the verge of moving to BJP.

