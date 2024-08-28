Ready To Demolish My Own House: Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy has turned every single head in Telangana towards him by enforcing the HYDRAA to take down illegal constructions in Hyderabad. While the masses have been cheering this program which is intended to clear out private occupations in water body zones, the political outfits have been crying foul on the same.

Reacting to KTR’s recent comment on HYDRAA that this is a program of Revanth Reddy to mow down the properties of his opponents, the CM made a strong statement.

Revanth said he is ready to demolish his own house and even the ones that belong to his family if these properties are found to be illegal constructions. “I am challenging KTR. If he can prove that my house or even any of the properties that belong to my family members are built in illegal zones, I myself will accompany HYDRAA to demolish them. I want KTR to lead the fact-finding committee that determines whether a property is built illegally or not. If my house is deemed illegal, I will readily demolish it.”

Revanth said HYDRAA is formulated with the righteous intention of saving the lands that rightly belong to water bodies. He said this corrective measure is beyond any political motive.

About Kavitha’s bail, Revant didn’t seem entirely pleased as he suspected that BJP could be behind this speedy bail to Kavitha. “While other accused in the case like CM Kejriwal and Sisodiya are in jail for so long with prolonged trials, how could Kavitha come out so quickly? There is BJP’s hand in this matter.”

