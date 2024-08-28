Revanth Reddy’s Reaction On Kavitha’s Bail

Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana CM KCR, was granted bail yesterday in the Delhi liquor scam case. She returned to Hyderabad today, and there were mixed reactions to this in the political circles. Amidst this, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also shared his reaction.

Revanth Reddy thinks that there is no surprise in Kavitha coming out of the jail. Like all other Congress leaders, Revanth also opined that it is a part of BRS’ deal with BJP.

“If BRS and BJP are not together, how come she got bail in just five and a half months? It actually took over a year for Sisodia and Kejriwal, but still, they didn’t get it. BRS transferred votes to BJP in Telangana elections.” said Revanth Reddy.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders blame the Congress party and comment that the ruling party and the opposition party in Telangana are in sync with one another.

However, the BRS party cadre is extremely happy and they think that KCR will at least turn on the aggressive mode now and take on the opposition in his usual style.

