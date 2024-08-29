In Babu Words, How Jagan Tortured KIA!

One of the man companies that faced hardships in the five years of YCP rule is the automobile giant KIA, which had earlier set up its manufacturing plant in Anantapur. CM Chandrababu has now exposed the manner in which the Jagan government tortured this mega company.

Babu stated that he had to go through hell to bring KIA to AP. “Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were in contention to take away KIA. But I took at as a challenge and succeeded in bringing them here. I gave them geographically suited lands, water supply, and other amenities.”

Babu said it was a huge challenge to satisfy KIA representatives and bring them to AP, but Jagan ruined the image of the state with his acts.

“KIA representatives and management recently came to me and expressed discontent. They are devastated about the Rs 1700 crore incentives that the Jagan government denied them. If auto giants like KIA were tortured to such an extent by Jagan by rejecting incentives, one can imagine the plight of other small companies. Jagan did extreme damage to AP and it is a herculean task for us to revive it.” Babu said.

After Babu pulled all stops to bring KIA to AP, the Jagan government rejecting them even basic incentives over the last five years is a story in itself. This is perhaps why AP seriously lacked in securing investments in the 5 years of YCP tenure.

