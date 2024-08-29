Security Beefed Up For HYDRAA Ranganath!

CM Revanth Reddy’s brainchild HYDRAA is the focal point of almost every discussion in the Telugu states. Likewise, the head of the HYDRAA operation AV Ranganath has also come under the limelight as the agency is fearlessly bringing down illegal constructions which mostly belong to the big heads in Hyderabad city.

In view of the unapologetic action that is being taken by HYDRAA, a potential threat has allegedly been detected to the head of the operation, IPS Ranganath.

As a result, the IPS officer’s house in Madhura Nagar, Hyderabad is placed under elevated security protocol, according to reports. As per the media reports, a police outpost has been set up near Ranganath’s house to add security to the premises.

Though a mainstream threat hasn’t yet been identified by the Intelligence and the Police department, this added security and the police outpost is seen as a preventive measure.

Ranganath has quickly gained a firebrand image in Hyderabad by leading HYDRAA to bring down heavy duty constructions. After mowing down Nagarjuna’s N Convention, the Owaisi college near Salkam Cheruvu and KTR’s farmhouse in Janwada have come under the radar.

