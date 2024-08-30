Laddu Restriction In Tirumala: Real Or Nonsense?

It has been a long time since Andhra Pradesh witnessed clean and green politics. Of late, the political space is entirely dominated by false propaganda and vested narratives. However, shockingly, one such media narrative has reached the holy Tirumala shrine.

Last evening, out of nowhere, a reputed media channel reported that TTD is bringing in restrictions on laddu distribution at the Tirumala temple. The implication was such that pilgrims will no longer be able to get as many laddus as they want as a new restriction is in place and only a certain number will be permitted.

However, Tirumala EO, Venkaiah Chowdary has quickly busted this narrative and confirmed that these rumors are nothing but nonsense.

“There’s no change in laddu distribution system. It is just that we have taken a small reform to curb the black marketing and middlemen system. A Darshan ticket holder will get 1 free laddu and he/she can buy upto 4 or 6 laddus based on the crowd management. Those without Darshan ticket and token can buy 2 laddus” the EO said.

He said there’s no truth in the media report that a person can get only two laddus from now on at Tirumala. He urged pilgrims not to panic, and added that the new reformation is only to curb the middlemen system.

Tags Tirumala Laddu Restriction

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯