Jagan Blames Babu For Gudlavalleru

If we observe the recent trends it is easy to understand that Andhra Pradesh politics have become extremely polarized. The political outfits in the state have started an ugly blame game where they blame each other for every single issue in the state.

In one such case, YCP head Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed Chandrababu over the incident in Gudlavalleru Engineering College where secret cameras were found inside female hostel bathrooms.

Jagan noted that Chandrababu has destroyed the educational system in the state in just three months. “Babu’s son is the Education Minister, so the government is trying to cover up these stories while the lives of students are at stake. The Gudlavalleru incident traumatized the lives of hundreds of female students. This is due to the negligence of the NDA government.”

Jagan appeared to be blaming CM Chandrababu and the existing government for the unfortunate incident at the Engineering college which is a burning topic now.

However, Jagan’s argument has invited criticism from the opponent camp. “Being an ex-CM himself, Jagan must let better sense prevail as he can’t possibly blame a sitting CM for a college incident involving college students. It is extremely unfortunate that the culprits who also happen to be students set up cameras in female bathrooms and traumatized many of them. But blaming this on the CM of the state for such a sensitive topic isn’t wise on Jagan’s part” a TDP supporter reacted on social media.

