Breaking: HYDRAA Notices To Jagan’s Lotus Pond

In the most significant update pertaining to the Telugu states political atmosphere, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Lotus Pond Palace has received notices from the HYDRAA, the brainchild of Revanth Reddy which is bringing down illegal constructions in the city.

HYDRAA served notices to Jagan’s house in Lotus Pond, citing that the property has been built in the Lotus Pond water body encroachment area. The demolition notice is a legal reminder that the construction in the encroachment area must be taken down immediately or else HYDRAA will carry on with the demolition.

Earlier, the security arrangements in front of Jagan’s Lotus Pond palace were demolished by the GHMC officials amidst complaints that these extensions were barging into the public road.

But in a significant move now, HYDRAA has served notice to the entire house which must come as a rude shock to everyone involved. With this, Revanth Reddy has made it clear that he isn’t fazed even by ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy when it comes to illegal constructions. It shall be interesting to see how Jagan reacts to this complex scenario.

