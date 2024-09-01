Jagan Ready To Travel Alone

The YCP is facing its worst-ever crisis with many of the party leaders quitting it, not giving any prior notice.

Two MLCs of YCP tendered their resignation and surprisingly, the party authorities also had no information till the last minute about the duo’s plans.

Though the YCP leaders are telling their party boss Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that they would travel with him, reportedly, many of them are planning to switch sides for their vested interests and other inevitable circumstances.

In the wake of such a situation, Jagan has become alert and reportedly, held a meeting with the important leaders of the party.

While some YCP leaders are not able to feel free with Jagan, a few others are finding ways to save their businesses by shifting their allegiance.

Despite citing various reasons for quitting the YCP, all the party leaders have a common opinion that Jagan’s attitude should change. However, they are not able to communicate the same with the party boss. While some leaders are distancing themselves from the party, a few others are shifting to other parties.

Irrespective of the leaders switching sides, Jagan is getting ready to fight it alone. At the party’s internal meetings, Jagan is learnt to be iterating that he had launched the party alone and was ready to travel alone.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯