Andhra Pradesh is reeling under extreme distress as certain parts of the state, especially the Vijayawada region have seen excessive downpours. The flooding situation is so very bad that CM Chandrababu has stationed himself in Vijayawada and has been on the ground, overseeing the relief activities.

In view of this situation, YS Jagan also arrived in Vijayawada today and he toured a few parts of the region that are affected by the floods. He spent some time at the retaining wall where he briefly interacted with the public. Now, this brings us to the question, will Jagan cancel his foreign trip in view of the prevailing situation?

Jagan is reportedly scheduled to fly to London tomorrow, September 3rd, and stay there for at least three weeks. But in the wake of the current situation in AP where the authorities are in overdrive mode with regard to the flood, situation, one might expect the ex-CM to cancel his leisurely trip.

The internal talk is that the cadre and leadership are optimistic that Jagan might cancel the trip and stay with the public in this hour of distress.

However, the hearsay is that Jagan is not likely to cancel this trip which has been in the planning for a while now. He has even secured permission from the CBI court to fly abroad and he is not likely to track back on this foreign trip. Well, Jagan might be facing some backlash for flying on a leisurely trip while AP is reeling, but that is a price he might be willing to pay.

