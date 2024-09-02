Meet The All-Time Crisis Manager

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is all-time crisis manager and none can dispute the fact.

There could be flaws in managing his own party but when it comes to the public, Naidu never fails to leave both the officials and the public in awe.

Probably, his heart bleeds when he sees the public in pain which spurs him into action immediately. The CEO in Naidu awakens and sets the ball rolling to ensure recovery and resilience in the least possible duration.

In 2016, when Hudhud battered the Vizag coast, he proved what he could do and also set an example of how an administrator CM should function during a natural disaster.

The Rushikonda tourist area, RK Beach and other adjoining areas, including the main highways, in Vizag were badly hit, hampering normal life. Taking cognizance of the situation and understanding its gravity, Naidu camped in Vizag for several days and ensured that the relief measures were put in place, instilling confidence in the public.

Within a year, he even beautified the Port city which was devastated by the deadly cyclone.

Now, Vijayawada suffered badly due to the incessant rain in the last few days. The continuous downpour led to a rise in water-level in the Budameru Diversion Channel (BDC) and subsequent breach, inundating neighbouring areas. Over 2,76,000 people, mostly residents of slums in these areas, were affected.

Again Naidu is on the ground in full action and even inspired others in the government to follow suit.

The public witnessing the Naidu’s involvement in the relief measures and constant monitoring of the disaster management staff are left with no other option than to appreciate the CEO in Naidu. They are also patting themselves for making the right choice while exercising their franchise during the recently held Assembly elections.

A few TDP activists observed that even dissident party leaders were left awestruck with Naidu’s administrative prowess.

Leaders who vowed not to support Naidu and criticized him for being too loyal to the people are now being forced to change their attitude towards Naidu, being witness to his efforts in mitigating people’s suffering.

That is Chandrababu Naidu!! His administration and crisis management cannot be replicated, but only learnt, by imbibing the skills.

