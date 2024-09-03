Jagan Doesn’t Know That Budameru Doesn’t Have Gates

For the first time since 1995, many areas in Vijayawada city of Andhra Pradesh were inundated due to torrential rains and subsequent overflow of lakes and canals surrounding it. Though Krishna river flows through the city, it was the Budameru canal that posed a significant threat and resulted in flooding of low lying areas.

While Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu did what he does the best – Disaster Management and handled the unprecedented havoc with his able adminstration and by deploying all his troops, YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy also did what he is known for – that is trying to gain political mileage from everything by squarely blaming the ruling government and portraying as if it was the failure of the administration that resulted in this natural disaster.

In his attempt to blindly blame Naidu and his government for the flood situation in Vijayawada, Jagan Mohan Reddy by himself exposed his lack of knowledge for basic details and also proved that he is ignorant about the difference between dams and canals.

After visiting the flood affected areas, Jagan interacted with the media and made shocking comments that received huge backlash from the public. While claiming it a man-made disaster, Jagan said the gates of Budameru Canal were opened without any alert to the people of nearby areas and due to this the surrounding areas were submerged. Moreover, he was making these statements after seeing a piece of paper in his hand.

It is quite astonishing that Jagan lacks the minimum knowledge about Budameru canal which has no gates at all. Budameru canal is a rivulet that swelled due encroachments and absence of adequate diversion mechanisms.

Jagan’s statements not only shocked the public but also those who accompanied him during this visit. Once again, he has become an easy target for trolls.

