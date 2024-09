AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of ₹1 Crore towards the relief of floods in the state.

Pawan Kalyan inquired and reviewed the flood-affected areas from the state’s disaster management authority commissioner’s office.

The Deputy CM conducted a review meeting about the flood relief with State Disaster Management Minister Smt Anitha, Revenue Department Chief Convenor Sisodia, and other officials.

