Drones: The Next-Gen Heroes in Flood Relief Efforts

TDP leader and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is receiving widespread praise for his timely assistance to flood victims. Due to incessant rains and a significant inflow from upstream areas, water bodies in Andhra Pradesh began overflowing, and some even developed breaches.

Naidu, known for his adept use of technology, has been particularly resourceful in this crisis. The latest innovation is the extensive use of drones in flood relief operations. Chandrababu has directed the pooling of all available drones across the state, initially intended for agricultural purposes, to deliver food packets and daily essentials to the flood-affected areas. These drone deliveries are being widely shared and praised on social media.

The staff involved in the rescue and relief efforts are seizing every opportunity to assist and provide relief to those impacted by the floods. Naidu is also actively monitoring the relief work and, reportedly, visited a flood-hit area in Vijayawada in the middle of the night to assess the damage.

With such commitment and concern for the people, the public has much to appreciate in Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts.

