Pawan Kalyan backs Revanth Reddy’s HYDRA

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s pet project HYDRA has been the cynosure of the entire nation because it is aimed at demolishing the illegal encroachments in and around Hyderabad. HYDRA has gained immense traction from all quarters besides sending shockwaves to many bigwigs due to the fact that public areas are getting inundated during monsoons due to encroachment of sensitive zones and this move is likely to address the perennial issue.

Already, many noted personalities from both AP and Telangana commended Revanth Reddy’s decision to introduce HYDRA. Now, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also backed HYDRA and said it was a right move to create a body like HYDRA to offer a solution for a serious problem. He made this comments amid the recent floods in Vijayawada which raised demands for a similar action by the AP government.

Pawan said the government of Andhra Pradesh will also mull over a similar step like HYDRA to tackle illegal encroachments. Pawan recollected how many illegal buildings were constructed in sensitive areas in Hyderabad in the last few decades. He appreciated Revanth Reddy’s crackdown on these buildings. He said the government should act promptly before construction by not giving permissions to builders to occupy buffer zones.

It is a known fact that HYDRA razed down actor Nagarjuna’s N Convention in Hyderabad. But, none of Tollywood celebs came in support of him. Instead, many have backed the way HYDRA is functioning. Pawan Kalyan also joined the list now with his statements.

Tags Pawan Kalyan Revanth Reddy

