From Budameru Gates, Jagan Goes to Budameru River

For some strange reason, YCP is desperately trying to spread the narrative that CM Chandrababu’s house is submerged due to the floods. While there’s a widespread public opinion that there’s no credence to this story, shockingly, Jagan himself is hellbent on proving otherwise.

First, Jagan claimed that Budameru canal’s gates were opened which led to this flooding. He indirectly mentioned this is also the reason why Chandrababu’s house which is in close vicinity to the canal got submerged.

Jagan was quickly called out by everyone as it is a widely known fact that Budameru is just another water canal and it has no gates, as claimed by Jagan. After serving as CM for 5 years, Jagan not knowing that Budameru isn’t even a natural water body is shocking many.

On top of that, to make matters worse, Jagan, today changed his narrative as he went on to say Budameru is a river. He said Budameru river is overflowing and it is the government’s failure to not take action to control the same.

From calling Budameru canal to then going on to call it a river, Jagan has left everyone strangely bewildered. The efforts he is going through to sling mud at CM is putting himself in bad news.

