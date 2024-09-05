Tollywood is much better than YS Jagan!

When it comes to generosity, no other field can match the magnanimity of film stars. And among all other film industries, Tollywood stars often set an example with their charitable activities. Every time a natural calamity or an unprecedented disaster wreaks havocs anywhere in India, Telugu artists come forward to extend a helping hand to the victims.

As both Telugu states are reeling under floods, our Tollywood fraternity once again showed their altruistic side by announcing huge donations to the victims. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhas, NTR, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu donated crores to the CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Many other stars and producers also joined the needy cause showed solidarity with the affected families.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy didn’t give a single rupee atleast for the people of Vijayawada during these distressing times. Though Jagan announced that his party will donate 1 Crore to the flood victims, many are criticizing that it was not from his own pocket. They are of the opinion that Tollywood stars are better than Jagan.

As many are aware of the fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy was once the richest CM of India. He owns thousands of crores and still never does any charitable activities after coming into politics. While Tollywood actors ,who work hard and earn money through remuneration, donate huge amounts during such crises, it is quite surprising that a political bigwig like Jagan didn’t feel it an obligation to contribute from his pocket.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announced 6 Crores for the rescue operations. He said film stars appears richer externally than what they originally possess unlike politicians who have many sources of income like businesses.

