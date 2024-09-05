TDP Suspends MLA Adimulam After Severe Allegations

Of late, Andhra Pradesh politics have been revolving around affairs, adulterated video calls, and illicit relationships. Notably, YCP’s Ambati Ramababu, Gorantla Madhav, Avanthi Srinivas, MLC Ananda Babu and most recently Duvvada Srinivas all belong to this same category as they faced female-oriented allegations in the recent past.

Shockingly, today, it has been unearthed that TDP MLA From Satyavedu, Adimulam has also been caught in a scandal. A Satyavedu local woman has claimed that the MLA abused and physically assaulted her by threatening to wipe away her family if she didn’t budge.

The blurred videos of the TDP MLA performing the heinous act were recorded in a pen camera and the victim shared the same with the media and demanded severe action against the senior MLA.

Telugu Desam Party hierarchy was furious with this scandal and immediately took swift action. TDP AP president Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that Koneti Adimulam has been suspended from the party effective immediately. A related media communication was made a short while back.

In a matter of less than two hours, after the videos went viral on social media, TDP announced that Adimulam had been suspended from the party. This was the kind of swift and appropriate action that was missing at YCP.

Notably, YCP boss Jagan had been very lethargic when it came to taking corrective measures against his party leaders while they were facing scandal allegations. Not a single YCP ex-MLA, MLC, or party leader mentioned above was suspended despite the allegations they faced. This reflects very poorly on Jagan himself.

Coming to TDP now, severe and timely justice was delivered as the concerned MLA has been axed out of the party.

