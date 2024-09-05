Pawan Impressed By Babu’s Innovative Measures

CM Chandrababu Naidu always had the positive image of pioneering technology-based administration not just in AP but all of India. This got reinstated again in the case of the Vijayawada floods as Babu’s innovative measures resulted in drones being used to carry out relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

AP is one of the first states to use drones for social and disaster relief purposes and this is pretty much a testament of the tech-oriented approach that Babu is famous for. These remotely operated drones were used to supply food packages and other essential commodities to the affected masses.

CM Babu’s innovative efforts in disaster relief operations has left deputy CM Pawan Kalyan thoroughly impressed. “These two photographs and the video will tell us, how Drones could alleviate the suffering of flood victims by dropping the essential needs into their hands. Around 45 drones are in rescue operations.” He tweeted.

Pawan added that there is a lot to learn from Chandrababu who blends innovation with governance to deliver optimal results. Especially, the usage of drones for relief operations appears to have struck the right chord with Pawan. This experimental yet highly effective approach taken by Babu could pave way for more sustainable usage of drones for relief operations all across the country in the days to follow.

