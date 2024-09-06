No Entry For Pothula Suneetha in TDP?

YSR Congress is suffering from a massive exodus of MLCs, Rajya Sabha members, and senior leaders after the disastrous 2024 electoral result. However, Telugu Desam and Janasena are least bothered about inviting these outgoing leaders into their parties. One such case is that of Pothula Suneetha.

Pothula Suneetha was first given the Chirala MLA ticket by TDP in 2014 and she ended up losing the election. But Babu rewarded her loyalty by making her an MLC in 2019. Then, after YCP won in 2019, she quit TDP and joined the Jagan party and again became an MLC here.

During her time in YCP, Suneetha crossed the line many times and made sly remarks about Chandrababu on multiple occasions.

Now, after YCP’s disastrous fall in 2024, she quit the party and is looking to rejoin TDP. However, the road back into TDP is proving to be an extremely tough one for Suneetha as the local TDP leadership is firmly against this move.

In fact, the local TDP leaders in Chirala burnt Pothula Suneetha’s flexes and tore her banners as a sign of protest, indicating the kind of negativity she has amassed. With so much going against her in the ground level, the chances of TDP hierarchy approving her move into the party are very low.

For now, Suneetha has quit the MLC position in YCP and is optimistic about a move to TDP. But the situation isn’t in her favor as she is being outrightly rejected by the local cadre who opine that she can’t be let into the party again after having abused Chandrababu so much in the last five years to please Jagan.

