Babu Says No Info On 3300 Cr From Center: What’s Up?

In view of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the central government sent Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to the Telugu states to assess the situation. A day after his arrival today, there were media reports that the center vowed to release Rs 3300 crore towards the relief and resurrection operations in the Telugu states. effective immediately.

However, when this topic was brought up in front of CM Chandrababu Naidu today, he denied having information on this matter.

Babu said he has no information on the arrival of the funds to the Telugu states. “There is no truth in this report. I don’t have any details about receiving the financial aid from the center. In fact, we haven’t even reported the extent of the losses due to the floods yet.” Babu remarked.

As it turned out, the center allocating Rs 3300 crore to the Telugu states is a false alarm. Naidu denying these media reports confirms the same. With the CM himself condemning the news, one can only wonder how these reports about the financial aid started off in the first place.

Babu stated that 28 people have sadly lost their lives due to the floods and the government has distributed 3.12 lakh food packets 11.5 lakh water bottles, biscuits and other commodities thus far. Emergency kits are now being handed over to the affected families.

Related

Tags AP Floods Chandrababu Naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯