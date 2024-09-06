Passport Issues Behind Jagan Delayed Trip To London?

It is known that the former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy secured the permission from the CBI court to fly abroad and was scheduled to leave to London on the 3rd of September. However, this trip had to be cancelled at the last minute and here’s why.

After having lost the CM position, Jagan lost the privilege of holding the diplomatic passport and had to file for a regular passport.

In accordance, Jagan filed for regular passport with a 5-year validity at the Vijayawada special court for MLAs and MPs. He sought the court to grant him a regular passport that would let him travel abroad.

However, in a shocking development, the Vijayawada Special Court rejected Jagan’s petition and ruled that a passport with a validity of just one year can be issued to him.

Jagan, who was seeking the standard 5-year passport was taken aback by the court’s decision to grant him a one-year passport. Subsequently, he approached the High Court, seeking a 5-year passport that he desired in the first place.

The High Court pushed the case to 9 September and the suspense continues on whether or not Jagan will be given the regular passport for the desired period. As the court hearing is postponed, Jagan had to cancel the earlier plan to fly to London on 3rd September.

If the court grants him a 5-year passport, would Jagan take the occasion and fly to London, albeit in a delayed period? We will know in a week’s time.

