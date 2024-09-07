Pawan keeps his word, hands over 1 Cr cheque

Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Konidela Pawan Kalyan once again turned out to be a good Samaritan when he pledged a donation of one crore each to the Telugu states as his contribution to the victims who bore the brunt of the recent floors that ravaged different parts of Vijayawada and Khammam. Besides overseeing the rescue operations intensely as a key member of the government, he joined the great cause with his kind gesture.

In no time, Pawan Kalyan handed over the cheque for one crore to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu just a while ago. He met Naidu who is stationed at Vijayawada collectorate to monitor the ongoing rescue operation and gave the contribution to the CM relief fund. Naidu enquired about Pawan’s well being because he recently fell ill.

Besides announcing one crore each to AP and Telangana, Pawan Kalyan as a cabinet Minister to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development vowed to donate another 4 Crores for the villages which were impacted due to the flash floods. He promised to give away one lakh to each gram panchayat in and around Vijayawada district. He stated that the money will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the respective panchayats.

The swift response from Pawan Kalyan to donate at times of distress to the needy people is really an appreciable thing.

