‘Shabaash’ Nimmala Rama Naidu

As Vijayawada is on road to recovery from the heart-wrenching devastation caused by the recent flooding, the rescue operations by the state government continue at a great speed under the able leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. While this unexpected crisis is being handled efficiently due to the collective efforts of all those in Naidu’s team, one minister who deserves a big round of commendation for his relentless work and unwavering perseverance from the last few days is Nimmala Rama Naidu.

Besides undertaking a great rescue mechanism, the government immediately found out that the three breaches of Budameru canal should be plugged in as soon as possible to avert further calamity in event of more rains. In the capacity of Irrigation Minister, Rama Naidu has been entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the repairs to the canal.

Since then, Rama Naidu spent sleepless nights on the banks of the canal, efficiently monitoring the repair works, coordinating with the irrigation officials and the expert army team which was deployed to complete the task. He was awake throughout the operation without taking any nap for nearly 64 hours to make sure that the canal is brought under control with the repairs. He was seen standing with an umbrella all the time despite heavy rains.

Rama Naidu deserves a pat on his back for his timely intervention and strenuous efforts in successfully completing the task and making a huge contribution to Naidu’s commendable disaster management strategies.

Rama Naidu is a seasoned and old guard leader who is a staunch loyalist of the Telugu Desam Party. He is one of the trusted lieutenants to Chandrababu Naidu because he stood the test of time when the party was in crisis. Even during YS Jagan’s overwhelming dominance in 2019 elections, Rama Naidu won as MLA from Palakol.

In 2024 elections, Rama Naidu once again contested from Palakol and won with a thumping majority. As expected, CBN inducted him into the cabinet and handed over the key ministry of Water Resources Development.

