‘Jagan… Nee Address Enti?’ Babu Mark Troll

For the first time in the history of AP, a CM was on ground zero for not one or two but a whopping 10 days to monitor and speed up the relief measures. This happened with CM Chandrababu getting on the ground in Vijayawada, and monitoring the relief activities here for the last 10 days.

However, despite the good work from the CM on the ground level, opposition aspirant Jagan Mohan Reddy looked least impressed with the same. The fact that Jagan called these devastating floods which affected 10 states a “man-made” disaster implied the same.

This wild statement from Jagan appears to have instigated Chandrababu Naidu and he didn’t hold back in hitting back at Jagan today.

“I am asking this man(Jagan) a straight question… what is your address? Are you in this state? Are you in this country” Babu said as he questioned Jagan about his frequent Bengaluru trips and the proposed London trip while AP is reeling under floods. “Asalu nee address enti” Babu asked.

The CM mentioned that Jagan or his YCP ecosystem didn’t help a single person during the devastating floods and all they did was spit venom at the ruling administration. He called for a conclusive solution for this venomous politics and said Jagan must be concretely kept away from AP if the state is to prosper.

Babu who is usually calm and composed with his public statements appeared a bit agitated and this is mostly due to the problematic approach taken by Jagan and YCP in the wake of the floods.

