How Hyderabad Lakes Disappearing? HYDRAA Explains

The CM of Telangana Revanth Reddy established HYDRAA with the righteous intention of retaining the illegally occupied lands that are designated for natural water bodies. HYDRAA has been going super hard against illegal constructions in the Hyderabad city limits and the agency has now issued a communication on how Hyderabad’s lakes have disappeared over the years.

According to the communication from HYDRAA, the first step of this illegal occupation starts with the builders slowly filling the lakes with construction waste and debris. Over a period, this debris fully engulfs the lake area and the land that is supposed to have trenches to hold water bodies gets filled up. This eventually leaves no place for water flow during rains and downpours which in turn results in floods.

The next step after the debris fill up is the commercialization of the encroached land. As is the customary practice in the city, empty lands invite illegally built shops, tents, and parking spaces. This is where certain politicians get involved and play a role in the occupation of these lake lands.

Down the lane, apartments, buildings, and permanent structures come up in these lands without requisite permissions. Shockingly, HYDRAA revealed that a few of these builders somehow even get permission for their constructions which is mysterious considering it is against the law to permit constructions here.

Eventually, after a few years, the land that was designated for lakes and water bodies gets occupied by permanent buildings and the lake disappears from the map.

In order to curb the same, HYDRAA is now operating on bringing down these constructions and under-construction establishments. This is a much-needed effort to retain the natural water bodies that are essential for the sustainability of the city.

