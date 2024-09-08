HYDRAA Demolishes YCP Ex MLA’s Farmhouse

HYDRAA has been running terror down the spines of the bigwigs who assembled their farmhouses and private constructions in FTL and lake buffer zones. The agency has been operating with the sole mission of bringing down illegal constructions in Hyderabad.

In the latest corrective measure implemented by HYDRAA today, the agency reportedly brought down the construction belonging to ex-YCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

According to the media flash reports, Reddy’s farmhouse in the Swarnapuri area of Hyderabad which falls under GHMC limits was mowed to the ground by the HYDRAA officials today. Allegedly, this construction overrules the FTL and buffer zone limits and hence it was brought to ground.

Katasani Rambhupal Reddy is one of the senior leaders in YCP and he earlier served as Panyam MLA. Now, he had to pay the price for assembling his farmhouse in a no-permission zone in the Swarnapuri area.

