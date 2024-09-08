A big relief to residents from HYDRAA

In a big relief to residents in GHMC limits, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner Ranganath declared that only new constructions would be demolished, as part of the drive. He said that houses even though constructed in the FTL and buffer zones, if occupied by habitants would not be demolished. This decision is a big relief to residents who had constructed their houses encroaching lakes.

The HYDRAA commissioner said that the exemption from demolition to residents occupying a house constructed in the FTL/buffer zone was taken as many of the people do not know where the FTL or buffer zone limits end.

Ranganath said that illegal constructions were coming up in the FTL at Mallampet and Sunnam lakes.

Over 7 villas had been demolished in Mallampet lake this morning. “All of them have been demolished but a few of them began constructing again and even those structures have been razed to the ground,” he said.

He also said that criminal case has been filed against builder Vijayalakshmi. She has connections with several political leaders, he added.

The HYDRAA chief suggested that people do not buy houses and sites in FTL and buffer zones.

Today, HYDRAA demolished a structure belonging to ex-YCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, stating that it had encroached the Ameenpur lake. Katasani built his farmhouse in Swarnapuri area of Hyderabad, in GHMC limits. HYDRAA razed it to the ground saying that the construction violates the FTL and buffer zone limits.

