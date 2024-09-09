1 Year For YCP’s Samadhi, Tweets Lokesh

Exactly a year ago this day, September 9, 2023, Andhra Pradesh, and also the Telugu community globally got shell shocked with the arrest of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. The CID arrested him on the mentioned date with relation to the skill scam case.

Marking 1 year since the questionable arrest of Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh has now shared a feisty post on social media.

“A spotless man and the people of AP were on one side, and tyrant Jagan was on the other side. Exactly one year back, Chandrababu was illegally arrested in a fabricated case.”

“The Telugu nation has mobilized against Chandrababu’s illegal detention. The illegal arrest of Chandrababu in a false case a year ago, who was crying for the progress of the state and for the Telugu people, became the foundation that people built for YCP’s grave.” Lokesh noted.

Notably, this highly controversial arrest altered the course of AP politics as it led to the NDA alliance and the mobilisation of anti-YCP troops which eventually resulted in the downfall of Jagan’s YCP.

