What Happens To Flooded Vehicles In Vijayawada?

In the case of severe floods, apart from the loss of life and damage to residential and commercial buildings, we also see a significant amount of damage to automobiles.

In the case of Vijaywada floods, the damage to vehicles has been a hugely substantial one, owing to the fact that the acreage of land affected by the floods is unprecedented. We even saw viral videos of brand new cars getting flooded in the showrooms.

While this crucial factor is usually neglected by the governments when it comes to relief efforts, the Chandrababu government is proving otherwise. The CM himself has addressed this often ignored issue and assured all possible support to the affected individuals.

“I will personally look into the issue pertaining to the automobile loss. The government will speak with the insurance companies and make sure that the insurance claims are processed at the earliest and as much recovery as possible is issued to the victims. We will also look at what can be done to the vehicles that have no insurance.” Babu commented.

Usually, victims face struggles with insurance companies during natural disasters as the agencies tend to cite technicalities. But if the government itself gets involved in favor of the victims, the process could get streamlined in favor of the already affected crowd.

Not just that. Babu has even promised to look into the electrical appliances in the house that are affected. “We will look to get the repaired at the lowest possible price. Or we will even see if the government can bear the full costs of the repairs.”

Related

Tags Chandrababu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯