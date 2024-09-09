HC Orders On MLAs Switching Loyalties From BRS To Congress

The Telangana High Court’s order to the Assembly Speaker’s office secretary to take a decision on the MLAs, who switched loyalties to the Congress from the BRS, has sparked interest of the public on the possible outcome.

With nearly 10 of the BRS leaders switching sides to the Congress in the recent past, a few of the party leaders filed a petition in the court seeking suitable action against them.

While dealing with the petition filed by BRS MLAs Koushik Reddy and Vivek against Hyderabad MLA Danam Nagender, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, the court also observed that if the Speaker’s office does not initiate any action in the next four weeks, the High Court would consider it as suo moto and begin hearing the case.

The BRS leaders termed it ‘unconstitutional’ to switch loyalties to a different party after contesting from another party, which had issued B-form to them.

They faulted the three MLAs for joining the Congress while winning their MLA seat contesting on a BRS B-form.

Political observers felt that as the court has taken cognizance of the ‘unconstitutional’ practice and is trying to bring about a change in the elected representatives, then the electorate will become more wise while exercising their franchise.

While presenting their argument, the BRS MLAs made a special mention of Danam Nagender who not only shifted his allegiance to the Congress but also contested the MP elections on Congress ticket.

If the court could take serious view of switching party loyalties and declare them ‘ineligible as MLAs’, it would bring in more accountability among the elected representatives. Then political leaders would begin thinking multiple times before defecting to other parties. It will also reduce confusion among the electorate and at the same time, it is likely to make the elected representatives realise the need to serve the people rather than focusing only on their vested interests alone.

