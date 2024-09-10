Pawan Kalyan: The Life He Had, The Life He Chose

After a decade-long struggle in active politics, Pawan Kalyan could finally achieve what he had been raring for as he brought JSP to a government-holding position along with TDP and BJP. He is now the deputy chief minister of the state and also holds three portfolios in the cabinet.

Cut to now, Pawan Kalyan has toured parts of Pithapuram the other day, to assess the flood situation there in view of the impending downpour in the area.

During this inspection, Pawan was seen walking in overflowing waters and as a result, his clothing took a beating. The lower part of the pants looked badly stained by the flowing muddy water. This video started to trend immediately on social media and it triggered a series of reactions from JSP followers.

JSP followers are sharing pics of Pawan from earlier in the day where he had the costliest of footwear on his feet while shooting for films, and now, he is walking in muddy waters without any slippers and a muddy pant. “The life he had… the life he chose…” they caption these pics.

However, the hard fact here is that this is a conscious choice that Pawan made and it could even be argued that Pawan loves this hardened life more than his filmy life, considering his social wellness desires.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯