Pawan Kalyan Throws Open Offer To YCP

Janasenani Pawan Kalyan is the center of attention in Andhra Pradesh politics after having secured 21/21 MLA seats in the recent election. He’s serving as the deputy CM now and in view of the flooding situation in the state, he’s back in the news now.

Amidst the narrative spread by YCP that Pawan is conveniently ignoring the flood relief plan, the deputy CM clarified that he’s not on the ground as he would attract huge crowds which in turns tampers with the relief operations.

Adding further on this topic today, Pawan said “After I clarified why I’m not on the ground, YCP leaders found my reasoning convenient. But the issue is that they have never been in my shoes. The next time I go out, any YCP leader can join me, I’ll take them in my own convoy and they can see how the situation will be if I step out. After seeing this, I’m sure the questioning leaders will agree with me.”

After Pawan stated his reasoning, YCP leaders and social media wing carried news that Pawan is overestimating himself and he doesn’t have that much potency or influence.

However, Pawan isn’t enraged by the argument as he stated his facts and threw an open challenge to YCP leaders. He handled the situation in a sane and rational manner.

