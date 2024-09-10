Rahul – No Hatred for Modi, Just Policy Disagreements

Congress’s commander-in-chief Rahul Gandhi is currently in the USA and he interacted with the American press in Washington where he made a set of attention-grabbing comments. He even claimed that the general election in India wasn’t held in a fair manner.

“My opinion is that the Indian elections weren’t held in a fair and square manner. Had the elections been held fairly, BJP wouldn’t have even crossed 240 MPs mark. The Election Commission too sided with the BJP during the polls as Congress’s bank accounts were seized just to restrict the party from a financial point right before the polls.” Rahul Gandhi remarked.

Rahul went on to opine that he has no personal rivalry or hate against Modi and he does in fact understand certain decisions that Modi has to make while holding a position of power. “It is just that my idea of public service and policymaking is different from his. We have contrasting mindsets, but that doesn’t mean I hate him as a person.”

Rahul suspecting foulplay in the general election has not gone well with BJP leaders. The saffron leaders are calling out Rahul for sitting on US soil and speaking ill of the Indian general elections which is a matter of pride to the Indian community globally.

