One Year Later: Naidu’s Rise & Jaga’s Fall

This day last year – 10 September 23rd, Chandrababu Naidu was put in jail in the skill scam case while Jagan Mohan Reddy was the most audacious CM in AP history with 151 MLAs on his side. But in a span of a year, virtually everything has changed.

On the 10th of September last year, Chandrababu and Bhuvaneswari who otherwise would have celebrated their marriage anniversary together were put through hell as the former was arrested and kept in Rajamundry jail. Bhuvaneswari wasn’t even permitted to enter the jail to meet her husband that day.

As for Jagan Mohan Reddy, he wasn’t even in India during the time of Babu’s arrest as he was stationed in London.

Cut to today, the same Chandrababu is the CM of the state with a whopping 164 MLAs on behalf of the alliance. He went from being a troubled prisoner to the most important man of the state.

On the other hand, ironically Jagan Mohan Reddy who was in London during the time of Babu’s arrest, is now having to take the CBI court’s permission to go to the same London. But he isn’t able to secure the trip due to the passport issues. This is after Jagan slipped from being a CM with 151 seats to just an MLA from Pulivednula as his party won just 11 seats.

In a span of just a year, virtually each and everything associated with Babu and Jagan has changed and this is where the famous saying “Nothing is permanent in politics” comes into reality.

