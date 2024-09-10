Jagan’s Desperation Over 1-Year Passport

It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to fly to London on the 3rd of September. But he had to cancel this plan after the Vijayawada MLAs and MPs court opted not to give him a standard 5-year passport and instead allocate a 1-year passport. Jagan challenged the verdict of the court and appealed for a standard 5-year passport at the High Court.

With this case coming to a hearing at the High Court, the public prosecutor made an interesting argument against Jagan. It was mentioned that the Vijayawada court readily permitted Jagan’s passport, but with the condition that it is valid for 1 year and Jagan himself must come to the court and submit a surety worth Rs 20,000.

“Jagan perhaps feels humiliated when he is asked by the court to submit surety and get the passport which is valid for 1 year. Else, why would he contradict a perfectly validated verdict given by the Vijayawada court? This verdict was given with Jagan’s method of operations in mind. He must note that the law is the same for all and there are no exceptions.” the public prosecutor argued.

While Jagan could have happily gone on the London trip with the 1 year passport that was allocated to him, he didn’t. He instead decided to challenge this call at the High Court, which would mean that the hearing would get elongated.

Well the High Court is set to deliver the verdict on Jagan’s petition tomorrow, September 11. If the court permits 5 year passport, will Jagan immediately be flying to London or will he reschedule his trip to a later point?

