RRR Says No Clashes Only Congrats

Firebrand leader Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had one of the most eventful political stints in recent years after having been in bad terms with Jagan over the last five years or so.

After quitting YCP, suspense brewed on which party RRR would be joining next. After a bit of a delay, he joined TDP but this wasn’t straightforward either. He had to sacrifice his Narsapuram MP ticket to BJP’s Srinivas Varma for the sanctity of the alliance. He later won from Undi and that’s a different story.

The natural expectation is that RRR would be sharing bad blood with Srinivasa Varma who grabbed the seat that otherwise should have been secured by himself.

However, RRR didn’t let this happen as he looked to be in good terms with Srinivasa Varma who even went on to become a union minister. Even yesterday, RRR met Srinivasa Varma and congratulated him before having a casual conversation.

While it might have been only natural for RRR to hold a grudge on Varma after what happened, this isn’t the case. RRR understood the party equations and always stayed in good terms with Varma. In the end, both of them are winners after having secured their respective seats by a comfortable margin.

In a way, RRR too is having fun that he otherwise would have missed had he gone to the parliament. He got to spend some quirky time in the assembly with Jagan, the man who humiliated and troubled him over the last five years.

Tags Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Srinivasa Varma BJP

