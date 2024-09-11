Passport Relief For Jagan But Conditions Apply

Former CM YS Jagan had to submit his diplomatic passport after having lost in the recent election. He then sought a regular passport to fly to London but this plan was halted after the Vijayawada special court denied the desired 5-year passport to Jagan and allocated just a 1-year passport. Vexed with this, Jagan canceled his trip and decided to fight the case at the AP High Court, requesting a 5-year extension of his passport.

After an intense hearing session, the AP High Court, today, delivered the verdict on the petition filed by Jagan for a 5-year passport. The verdict is a rather positive one for Jagan but nevertheless conditions apply for the same.

The AP High Court granted the 5-year passport that was so very desired by Jagan. His passport will now be renewed for 5 years upon the court’s order. But there is a catch here.

Jagan will still have to personally go to the Vijayawada Court and submit a surety for Rs 20,000 as instructed by the lower court. Jagan, despised this condition set by the lower court is now left with no other option but to follow the same upon the new order issued by the High Court.

While Jagan’s counsel argued that he needed to be exempted from personally submitting the surety, the High Court didn’t permit the same. Jagan will now have to go to Vijayawada court and submit surety to get his passport extended.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯