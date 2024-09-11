HYDRAA Slowing Down? Revanth Says Thaggede Le

There is no debating the fact that HYDRAA is one of the most significant implementations of the Congress government in Telangana. The agency has been going rough and tough against the illegal constructions in the Hyderabad city premises and it has the backing of the CM Revanth Reddy himself.

However, in the last few weeks, HYDRAA had been going after the minor establishments and houses that belong to the lower class as well. This led to a minor revolt on the agency, which was followed by the statement from IPS AV Ranganath that HYDRAA henceforth will not demolish fully built houses in the occupation areas.

After the statement from the HYDRAA chief, many felt that the agency would slow down gradually, fearing backlash. But CM Revanth busted this narrative today as he asserted that HYDRAA will continue to fire with all cylinders.

“HYDRAA has been established with the noble intention of bringing down illegal constructions in FTL and buffer zones. Due to these constructions, the lakes have disappeared and we are witnessing flash floods. So I won’t rest till these illegal enclosures are mowed to ground and natural water bodies are restored.” Revanth commented.

The CM is clearly committed to operating HYDRAA with as much vigor and there is no chance of slowing down. At a time when rumors are rife that HYDRAA might slow down, Revanth Reddy has said “Thaggede Le”. In tune with this, the agency has brought down 23 constructions in the GHMC area in the recent days.

