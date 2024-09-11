Jagan Should Avoid Repeating That Boothu!

Of late, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making it a habit to occasionally come in front of media and issue warnings to the ruling NDA outfit. This time, he tried to play the sympathy card by citing an earlier incident involving the then TDP spokesperson, Pattabhi.

“Back when I was the CM, this man named Pattabhi who was the official spokesman of Telugu Desam called me a ‘Bose DK’. The literal definition of this slur word is ‘L*****kodaka’. Such was the degree of verbal assault that the TDP resorted to back in the day.

This old citation of Jagan in his latest press meet is amusing netizens so as to what is the reason for Jagan to use such a slur word for the first time in front media.

However, it must be noted that this isn’t the first time such a word is coming out of Jagan’s mouth. Incidentally, he made the same statement using the same swear word while speaking at an AP police event while he was the CM. He made that comment a while back right in front of thousands of people.

Jagan had been looking to make an issue out of this citation by saying a TDP spokesman using a derogatory word against him. The urge to play the sympathy card by repeatedly using this objectionable word is not what’s expected from a young former CM like Jagan.

