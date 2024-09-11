HYDRAA: Revanth Reddy To Continue His Fight!

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency is the brainchild of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. The agency fights illegal constructions and other encroachments. However, the agency and the government are facing a lot of criticism for demolishing constructions despite the court giving a stay. However, Revanth is ready to fight with the judiciary.

In a recent statement, Revanth Reddy said he would ensure the vacation of the temporary stay orders if the victims approached the Courts to halt the demolition of their unauthorized structures. Revanth Reddy appealed to the public to voluntarily remove their unauthorized structures.

“I am appealing to the encroachers to vacate the structures constructed by them voluntarily and hand over them to the irrigation. The public can construct their structures in another suitable location. I take the responsibility of demolishing the unauthorized structures,” said Revanth Reddy.

On the other hand, the government is setting up a separate police station for HYDRAA.

