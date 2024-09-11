BRS’s Fight Back On Outgoing MLAs Backfires

The BRS ecosystem in Telangana is rattled by the defeat in the recent elections. This is aggregated by the exodus of BRS MLAs who are readily joining Congress under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

The BRS even approached the High Court over this matter and the bench forwarded the case to Telangana speaker and asked him to take a call on this within four weeks. Not satisfied with this, BRS has started verbal attack on their 10 odd MLAs who have joined Congress.

BRS’s new firebrand MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy sat in front of the media and he brought a saree and bangles with him. He offered them to the outgoing BRS MLAs who joined congress. “If you people are real men, then resign your posts. Or else, wear this saree and tie these bangles and announce that you’re not men.”

While the fire in Kaushik Reddy’s argument might have appeased the BRS folk, it has gone down badly in general.

Many female journalists, analysts and politicians have taken offence to the BRS MLA’s gesture.

“What’s so pathetic about wearing a saree and bangles? How can you pass such sexist remarks by degrading sarees and bangles which are a part of our culture? Do you think wearing these make a person less appropriate? You being an MLA can’t humiliate women in such a manner.” An anguished female journalist remarked.

It is evident that Kaushik’s attempt to fire on the outgoing BRS has backfired badly as his feisty comments have offended the women community.

