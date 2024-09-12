Jagan Comes Only When He Wants: High Court

After having lost power in the recent election, Jagan had to submit his diplomat passport and file for a regular passport. However, this process, which otherwise should have been a smooth one is taking so much longer than expected and consequently, Jagan had to cancel his London trip as well.

Jagan approached the AP High Court on this matter and secured his desired 5-year extension of the passport. But there is a catch here. He must first go to the Vijayawada MLA and MP court and submit a surety for Rs 20,000. Expectedly, Jagan is against this as he feels belittled by this condition.

However, the High Court clearly mentioned that Jagan must surely follow the lower court’s earlier order on surety if he is to secure the NOC for the passport. The court then made a big statement.

“Jagan hadn’t been attending the court hearing on the defamation case(2018) that was filed against him. But now that he needs to secure a passport, he has come to the court. It is becoming evident that he is coming to court only when he wants something.”

Meanwhile, Jagan’s lawyer has been arguing that Jagan is a party chief and an MLA so he is busy which is why he is unable to attend the court session. But the High Court was having none of it as the judge reprimanded the YCP head on this matter.

