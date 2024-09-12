From War Of Words To Broken Windows

The war of words between two Telangana MLAs – Padi Kaushik Reddy(BRS) and Arekapudi Gandhi(Moved from BRS to Congress) has witnessed a new peak today. The situation got extremely tensed up after Gandhi, along with his supporters arrived at Kaushik’s house in Hyderabad.

As per the latest media reports, miscreants, allegedly those who came with Gandhi hurled tomatoes and eggs at Kaushik’s house. The mirrors and other decorative items that were placed outside the house got shattered due to the impact, say reports.

The issue first started when Kaushik Reddy, yesterday, said he would go to Arekapudi Gandhi’s house, have lunch there, and then take him to KCR’s house. He even vowed to raise the BRS flag on Gandhi’s house. This statement from Kaushik appeared to be out of frustration that Gandhi had left BRS to join Congress.

Triggered by this, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi arrived at Kaushik’s house a short while ago in an attempt to show the latter his might. In the process, Gandhi even used some unparliamentary language while referring to Kaushik Reddy.

Kaushik was inside his house during the time of the incident and he too kept shouting unparliamentary slurs at Gandhi. He was being held back by the police who were already there to keep under house arrest.

This series of events replicate a political faction movie scene as Telangana politics have started to fire up with the war-like atmosphere between the mentioned MLAs.

In view of this incident, Gandhi was arrested by the police and he is being shifted to a nearby police station. This is a preventive measure to bring the situation under control.

