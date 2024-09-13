BRS And Jagan Singing Same Tune?

For a long time now, BRS and YCP have been in good terms with each other and this was signified by the occasional meetings between Jagan and KCR. Now that both parties are out of power, their method of operation has changed accordingly.

However, if we observe the latest trends in AP and TS politics, it is becoming increasingly evident that YCP and BRS are singing the same tune, or to be more precise, they are living in the same delusional world.

On a couple of occasions in the recent past, including the recent press meet outside Guntur jail, Jagan said he is going to be the CM again and warned serious TDP leaders of serious consequences. “Malli memu vachinaka TDP vallu ivey jail lo untaru.” were his exact words.

Incidentally, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy who got into a tussle with Arekapudi Gandhi also made a very similar statement. “We will come to power in another four years and then I will show Arekapudi Gandhi what I can do.”

The clear pattern here is that both BRS and YCP are of the delusion that they are coming to power again and they would seek revenge against their opponents. This is far from the public mandate given by the Telugu state politics.

Instead of focusing on what is to be done at the party level to stay relevant for the next few years, both BRS and YCP are throwing punches in the air by warning their opponents of consequences the next time they are in power. These imaginary shadow punches are of no use to either of them. If BRS and YCP are confident of hitting back after 4+ years, then what can’t the current ruling parties do to them in this period?

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯