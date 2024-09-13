What A Fate: YCP Won 0 From Nadhyal To Rajahmundry

It is known that TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on 9 September 2023 and was shifted from Nandhyal to Rajahmundry central jail by road. This is the historic political incident that changed the course of AP politics and eventually led to YCP’s downfall.

In a very interesting turn of events, YCP ended up losing each and every single assembly seat from the route covering Nandhyal to Rajamundry. The entire stretch from Nandhyal to Rajahmundry where Babu was taken by the road, was coincidentally won by TDP.

Starting from Nandhyal, all the way through, Giddalur, Narsaraopeta, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, and Rajamundry segments were all won by TDP+ alliance. The alliance won every single assembly seat and parliament seat that is in close vicinity of the route stretching from Nandhyal to Rajahmundry.

This is the kind of fateful series of events that we usually see in films. But in the case of YCP, the tremors were felt so badly by the party. A section of YCP supporters who cherished Babu’s journey to jail from Nandhyal to Rajamundry are shocked to know that their party was wiped out in all the nearby constituencies along this route. This was the kind of impact pumped up by Babu’s arrest.

